CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$84.63 and last traded at C$84.56, with a volume of 75181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.11.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCL.B

CCL Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.46.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$29,388.00. In other CCL Industries news, Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,875. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$29,388.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,781 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,624. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.