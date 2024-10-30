Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20

Card Factory plc (LON:CARDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Card Factory Price Performance

Shares of LON CARD opened at GBX 87.96 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of £305.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.18. Card Factory has a 1-year low of GBX 86.57 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 144.25 ($1.87).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pamela Powell acquired 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £4,956.64 ($6,428.01). Company insiders own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARD. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.40) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.00) price objective for the company.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

