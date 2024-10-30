Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 362 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $102,604,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,421,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,151,000 after buying an additional 107,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 73,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,005 shares of company stock worth $22,198,147. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $284.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

