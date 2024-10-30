BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,478,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,244,000 after buying an additional 192,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 827,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.60. The company had a trading volume of 136,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

