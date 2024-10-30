Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.250- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bunge Global also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $9.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.