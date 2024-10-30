Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) and AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Critical Survey

Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF – Get Free Report) and AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bumrungrad Hospital Public and AirSculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A AirSculpt Technologies -1.77% 6.42% 2.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Bumrungrad Hospital Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.8% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A C$3.08 2.73 AirSculpt Technologies $193.03 million 1.83 -$4.48 million $0.02 307.00

This table compares Bumrungrad Hospital Public and AirSculpt Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AirSculpt Technologies. Bumrungrad Hospital Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AirSculpt Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and AirSculpt Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumrungrad Hospital Public 0 0 0 0 N/A AirSculpt Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00

AirSculpt Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.18%. Given AirSculpt Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AirSculpt Technologies is more favorable than Bumrungrad Hospital Public.

Summary

AirSculpt Technologies beats Bumrungrad Hospital Public on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumrungrad Hospital Public

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breast, home service, heart valve, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, children’s, colorectal surgery, complex coronary artery intervention, cornea transplant, dental, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, ear, nose, throat, emergency, endocrinology, diabetes, expatriate liaison, eye, fertility, gastrointestinal motility, health screening, holistic wound care, horizon regional cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nephrology, neuroscience, orthopedics, perinatal, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis, skin, sports medicine and joint, surgery, travel medicine, urology, scientific wellness, skin and aesthetic, and women’s centers. The company also operates breastfeeding, Yangon, COVID-19 recovery, comprehensive sleep, IVF, hearing and balance, medical, memory, new life healthy aging, Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders, pride, surgery, vaccine clinics. In addition, it provides spine institute, diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine, esperance, heart institute, intensive care unit, neurocritical care, nutrition services, pharmacy services, and preventive genomics and integrative medicine services. Further, the company offers clinical research; hospital consulting and management; healthcare personnel development and training; healthcare referral; and digital platform services. Additionally, it is involved in the distribution of pharmaceutical and medical goods in specialized stores; development of software for healthcare services; holding of real estate assets; and manufacture and sale of vitamin supplements. Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited was founded in 1975 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure. It also provides AirSculpt+, a procedure that permanently removes fat and tightens the skin with unparalleled precision and finesse; and AirSculpt Smooth, an advanced cellulite removal tool. In addition, it provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas, such as the stomach, back, and buttocks; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient’s own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. The company’s body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. It operates various centers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

