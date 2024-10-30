BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BTC Digital Price Performance

BTCT traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 61,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. BTC Digital has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $6.06.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that BTC Digital will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.