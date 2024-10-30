Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:WEL FY2028 Earnings

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$243.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.63 million.

About WELL Health Technologies

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

