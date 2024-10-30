BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $47.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BP Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. 8,557,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BP shares. Redburn Atlantic cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

