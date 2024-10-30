BNB Price Hits $598.90 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $598.90 or 0.00829874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $87.40 billion and approximately $1.81 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,930,933 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,930,967.46313155. The last known price of BNB is 602.98652611 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2273 active market(s) with $1,814,481,536.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
