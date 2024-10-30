BNB Price Hits $598.90 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $598.90 or 0.00829874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $87.40 billion and approximately $1.81 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,930,933 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,930,967.46313155. The last known price of BNB is 602.98652611 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2273 active market(s) with $1,814,481,536.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

