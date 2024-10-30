BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $217.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $215.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.32.

Alphabet stock traded up $9.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,049,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,894,195. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,472,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,011,412,000 after acquiring an additional 238,403 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,412,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,778,000 after purchasing an additional 597,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,465,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,274,184,000 after purchasing an additional 418,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

