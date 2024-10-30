BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZDV)

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

TSE:ZDV traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.39. 56,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,096. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.82. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of C$17.55 and a 1-year high of C$22.77.

