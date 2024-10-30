BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 147,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 95,001 shares.The stock last traded at $11.67 and had previously closed at $11.60.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
