BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 147,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 95,001 shares.The stock last traded at $11.67 and had previously closed at $11.60.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,530,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 30.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 346,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 81,384 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 20.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 244,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $439,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.