Bittensor (TAO) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Bittensor (TAO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can now be bought for approximately $514.62 or 0.00713895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market cap of $3.80 billion and approximately $204.59 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,991.22 or 0.99868127 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,958.30 or 0.99822458 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 525.33445622 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $191,011,002.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

