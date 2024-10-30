Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

BELFB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $973.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.19. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $85.91.

BELFB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

