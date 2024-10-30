Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Ariston Services Group

Ariston Services Group cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,842.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 571,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after buying an additional 541,760 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 44,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606,297,408.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,078,718 shares of company stock worth $4,548,920,425. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. 8,078,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,351,117. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $331.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

