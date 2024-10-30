BABB (BAX) Hits Market Cap of $4.94 Million

BABB (BAX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. BABB has a market cap of $4.94 million and $22,647.72 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BABB token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BABB has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,872.07 or 1.00055953 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,767.76 or 0.99910741 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BABB Token Profile

BABB was first traded on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 92,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,369,985,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

