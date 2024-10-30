Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1,405.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 61,072 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.37.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

