Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.95.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

Autodesk stock opened at $289.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.26. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $294.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

