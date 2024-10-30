Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.86. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.