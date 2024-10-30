AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in October

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Get AtriCure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATRC

AtriCure Trading Up 2.4 %

ATRC stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $84,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,970 shares in the company, valued at $215,907.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 733.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 38.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.