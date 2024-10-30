Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $31,697.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,975.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Kurtz sold 8,547 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $25,726.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $31,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,975.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,015 shares of company stock worth $150,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the third quarter valued at $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aterian by 39.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 64.24% and a negative net margin of 18.88%.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

