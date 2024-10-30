ARM (ARM) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) is one of 172 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ARM to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of ARM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ARM alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ARM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 12.12% 18.97% 13.23% ARM Competitors -137.07% -40.33% -6.47%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 1 7 16 2 2.73 ARM Competitors 2485 9740 19032 679 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ARM and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

ARM currently has a consensus price target of $138.57, indicating a potential downside of 10.07%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 654.61%. Given ARM’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARM has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARM and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $3.50 billion $306.00 million 395.11 ARM Competitors $26.35 billion $805.22 million 11.39

ARM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ARM. ARM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ARM beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.