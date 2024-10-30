Ariston Services Group Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ariston Services Group purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

USB stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. 249,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,755. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

