Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $23,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

NYSE:ANET opened at $401.57 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.59 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,570 shares of company stock worth $21,474,782. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

