ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

ARC Document Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Singular Research raised shares of ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.