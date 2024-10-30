ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
ARC Document Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Singular Research raised shares of ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
View Our Latest Research Report on ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARC Document Solutions
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Financial Stocks Holding Firm Near Highs: 2 Key Players to Watch
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Upwork Fortifies Profitability Plan With Raised Q3 Forecasts
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 2 Small Modular Reactor Stocks Racing to Power AI Data Centers
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.