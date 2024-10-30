Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 114.95 ($1.49), with a volume of 92005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.47).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The company has a market capitalization of £132.52 million, a PE ratio of -615.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

