Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 49.69%. On average, analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $252,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,818 shares in the company, valued at $835,514.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $53,268.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,328.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $252,291.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,514.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,571 shares of company stock worth $403,502. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

