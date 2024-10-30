AMI Asset Management Corp Takes $17.76 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 606,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,756,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 18.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,138,627 shares of company stock worth $827,147,620. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

