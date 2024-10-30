AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 3,654 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 74.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,092,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,998 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $11,177,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,756,000 after acquiring an additional 476,190 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 56.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 878,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 317,184 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 10.0% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,314,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 249,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $1,093,808.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,089,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,714,024.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 249,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $1,093,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,089,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,714,024.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 116,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $511,128.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,973,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,202,896.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,840 shares of company stock worth $3,805,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

