AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITE opened at $142.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

