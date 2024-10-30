American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 74.10%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

