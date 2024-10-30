Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.88 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

