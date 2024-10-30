Aleph Zero Price Down 5.5% This Week (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $103.82 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 284,114,865 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

