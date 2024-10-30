Aion 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.94 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Aion has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $726,145.54 and approximately $11.94 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006258 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,475.00 or 0.38014867 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

