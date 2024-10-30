ADTRAN (ADTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.95 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 58.64%. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

About ADTRAN



ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

