ADTRAN (ADTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.95 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 58.64%. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ADTRAN Stock Performance
Shares of ADTN stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.
