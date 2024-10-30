Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 557 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $995.31.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $983.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $933.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $847.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $600.26 and a one year high of $1,032.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

