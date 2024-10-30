Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Lowers Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.75 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,461,153 shares of company stock worth $1,073,075,720. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

