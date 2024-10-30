Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $2.05 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

