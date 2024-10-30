ACCO Brands (ACCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ACCO Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $104,838.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,127.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACCO

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.