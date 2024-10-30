abrdn plc Sells 16,378 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,378 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $78,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.16.

SYK opened at $359.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $258.33 and a one year high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

