AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 14,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.39.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie Increases Dividend

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $12.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,313,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.75. AbbVie has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $355.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 65.6% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 97,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

