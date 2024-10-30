A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.17.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.