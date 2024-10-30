728 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
VTI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.80. 721,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,971. The company has a market capitalization of $431.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $204.82 and a 52-week high of $289.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.44.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
