Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.432 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Zoetis has increased its dividend by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Zoetis has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zoetis to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $182.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

