Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,410 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in CVS Health by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

