Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSUS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 591,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after buying an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,611,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,188,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,916,000 after purchasing an additional 141,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,839,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS GSUS opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

