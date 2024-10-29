Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 5,223 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.3% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,341,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,995,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.