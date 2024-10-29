Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 222,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 313,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 76.6% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 44,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

