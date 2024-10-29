Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAPR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $152,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $268,000.

BATS UAPR opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

